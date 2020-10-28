Capital Group launches multi-asset funds range

Capital Group has launched a range of multi-asset funds for European investors, as it expands its solutions business.

The Capital Group EUR Portfolio Series is the firm's first pre-blended, easy-to-access multi-asset fund range, it said. The series includes four objective-based funds designed to meet investor goals ranging from growing wealth to preserving capital and receiving regular income.

The funds will blend Capital Group's fixed income, equity and multi-asset capabilities, combining strategic asset allocation with a fundamental, bottom-up research approach.

Investment director for Capital Group's solutions business, Simon Levell, said: "Investors are increasingly searching for convenient and reliable ways to invest towards goals like retiring at a certain age, purchasing a house, or passing on wealth to future generations.

"We have designed Capital Group's EUR Portfolio Series to provide investors a simple way to invest towards achieving their goals. The launch of this series reflects Capital Group's continued expansion of the solutions we offer to help our clients achieve their long-term investment goals."

Capital Group said the funds would initially be available as both Luxembourg-based SICAVs and model portfolios, denominated in euros. The range will be scaled over time to include additional markets, currencies and investor objectives.

This article was first published by our sister title Investment Week

