ESG-focused Victory Hill Capital Group launches in UK

Victory Hill Capital Group, a specialist investment firm targeting direct investments in global energy infrastructure that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, launched today.

With the aim of facilitating a smooth transition to green energy, the company will have a focus on the following sustainability trends that matter in energy, notably energy market liberalisation, energy access, climate change and energy efficiency and resilience.

The founders have worked together as part of one team for over five years and completed 91 energy M&A, project finance and capital markets transactions around the globe, building strong and established professional networks in both OECD and developing economies, reflecting the global approach of Victory Hill.

Our team is looking forward to playing our part in helping to reduce the energy pollutants which are harming our planet."

Victory Hill comprises the following individuals:

Anthony Catachanas, founding partner and CEO

Richard Lum, founding partner and co-chief investment officer

Eduardo Monteiro, founding partner and co-chief investment officer

Michael Egan, founding partner and CFO

Joining the founding partners upon launching are David Short, head of renewable energy, and Navin Chauhan, Principal, head of business development.

Commenting on the launch, Anthony Catachanas, Founding Partner and CEO, said: "Launching Victory Hill Capital Group LLP is a long-held ambition and we believe being able to bring together the experience and quality of our founders puts us in an incredibly powerful position to facilitate a meaningful transition to a greener energy mix, globally."

"Use of different energy technologies is not homogenous around the world and our approach requires deep, granular expertise to displace older, more polluting energy generation with sustainable, cleaner alternatives. Our team is looking forward to playing our part in helping to reduce the energy pollutants which are harming our planet."

