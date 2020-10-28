Utmost Wealth launches FOCUS for saving in Singapore

Utmost Wealth Solutions today launched a new product for residents and expatriates living in Singapore.

FOCUS (Singapore) is a regular savings proposition combining an investment-linked life assurance policy with a range of underlying investment funds designed to suit client needs.

Singapore is an important market for Utmost Wealth Solutions as it focuses on capturing the wealth trends in Asia and developing solutions to meet the sophisticated requirements of this client base.

Speaking at the launch, Paul Thompson, CEO of Utmost Group said, "I am delighted to officially launch our new FOCUS product for clients in Singapore. This is the latest product launch for our Utmost Wealth Solutions business and it represents an exciting development for the business, our clients and our partners."

The launch follows the key appointment of Cherie Tan as CEO of Utmost International's Singapore Branch and Head of Sales in Asia in September 2020.

