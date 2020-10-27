Brooks Macdonald announces fintech partnership with SS&C

Brooks Macdonald has announced a strategic partnership with SS&C Technologies, a global provider of software and technology services to the financial services industry.

This partnership is the next step in delivering Brooks Macdonald's vision as the leading investment manager for intermediaries, providing best-in-class adviser experience and client service through technology and innovation.

The collaboration will provide a market-leading digital experience for Brooks Macdonald's intermediaries and clients, building on the strength of our current relationships, including automated onboarding, full adviser and client portal functionality, bespoke reporting, as well as improved processing of applications and client and adviser requests.

I have been impressed by their innovative and customer-focused culture."

Brooks Macdonald is focused on being the partner of choice for advisers and trustees. This partnership with SS&C will support the transformation of its intermediary experience, enabled by high quality digital capability using the latest investment management tools.

The changes will enhance Brooks Macdonald's current market-leading offering which features compelling investment products and services, and consistently strong investment performance.

Brooks Macdonald will leverage SS&C's scale, expertise and knowledge to deliver a distinctive offering and be easier to do business with, further enhancing the current strong relationships with intermediaries and clients.

As part of the partnership, a number of Brooks Macdonald's operations employees will transfer to SS&C's operations team while remaining integral to the Brooks Macdonald family. There are no planned redundancies as part of the partnership, and both firms will work closely together to ensure a smooth and successful transition for those involved.

Commenting on the partnership, Caroline Connellan, Brooks Macdonald's CEO said: "I am delighted we have agreed a partnership with SS&C as part of our vision for Brooks Macdonald as the leading investment manager for intermediaries."

"We are uniquely positioned with our focus on advisers and trustees, with a market-leading proposition and strong investment performance. SS&C has an impressive track record and credentials, and through our discussions I have been impressed by their innovative and customer-focused culture. Their proven track record in delivering leading-edge technology solutions alongside their deep knowledge and expertise in this area, will allow us to further enhance and differentiate our offering."

Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies, commented: "SS&C and Brooks Macdonald are committed to delivering exceptional technology and service to intermediaries and their investors. We look forward to the partnership with Brooks Macdonald and to welcoming some of their talented and experienced team into the SS&C family as part of the partnership."

