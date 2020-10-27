Finance Isle of Man appoints Sue Preskey as non-executive chair

Finance Isle of Man, an executive agency within the island's Department for Enterprise, has appointed Sue Preskey as non-executive chair, succeeding Aidan Doherty as he steps down from the position after two years.

Finance Isle of Man was created to support the growth of the financial sector in the Isle of Man, whilst promoting the Island internationally as a preferred centre for doing business. The agency is a public-private partnership made up of a diverse mix of members from the island's finance and professional services sectors.

Preskey, managing director of local corporate service provider The Law Trust Limited, has over 30 years' experience in the UK and international financial services as both a practitioner and a regulator.

She has held senior roles across a range of financial services businesses including fiduciary, banking, investment, funds, and captive insurance. Sue has previously chaired local branches of the London Institute of Banking & Finance and the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. She is also a committee member of the Isle of Man Institute of Directors.

Peter Greenhill, political member with responsibility for the Finance Isle of Man board, said: "I am very pleased with this appointment and look forward to working with Sue as our new agency Chair. Sue is a well-respected business leader and has a very good understanding of the key economic challenges and opportunities that we currently face as an island."

"Her high level of experience and knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in developing and implementing a strategy for the agency as we continue to position the Isle of Man as a centre of excellence within the financial sector."

