BCS Global Markets hires COO for its Investment Bank

BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russia's largest independent broker, has appointed the former Sberbank head of IT and operations as the new chief operations officer for its investment banking business.

Based in Moscow, Vadim Kotov will focus primarily on the Investment Bank's IT platform and infrastructure and is tasked with devising and implementing an operational model that best serves the BCS Global Markets development strategy across all its operations and international markets. Vadim will report directly to Maxim Safonov, co-CEO of BCS Global Markets.

Kotov has a 14-year track record as an IT and operations officer in the banking sector. Before joining BCS, he held a number of positions at Sberbank, most recently as chief technology officer for International and Corporate Investment businesses. Before this, he served at BNP Paribas for five years, where he was responsible for the Bank's operational issues, including IT projects, maintenance, support and cybersecurity.

Maxim Safonov, co-CEO of BCS Global Markets, said: "BCS is a leading investment banking player, and importantly, a high-tech investment bank in the fintech era. In this regard, we have a razorlike focus on continuing to enhance our IT infrastructure and automation across all our processes. We see these as the key drivers for scaling our business and further promoting our products and services to our worldwide customer base."

"We are also looking to grow our investment bank in parallel with the global trends of corporate culture and sustainability, transparency, peer-to-peer interaction, process streamlining, and automation. We are pleased that Vadim is now part of the BCS team and are convinced he will make a major contribution to our business journey over the coming years."