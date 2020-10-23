People Moves: Walker Crips, IA, Capital Group, Aberdeen Standard Investments, AllianceBernstein, T. Rowe Price, Mourant

Walker Crips

Walker Crips Wealth Management has appointed chartered financial planner James Bonarius from Tilney.

Bonarius was previously a senior paraplanner at Pen-Life Associates and before that was at Aviva Life & Pensions, where he spent more than a decade. Walker Crips said Bonarius will be focusing on business development and growing strong client relations.

IA

The Investment Association (IA) has added Northern Trust Asset Management's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Marie Dzanis to its board of directors.