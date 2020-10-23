People Moves: Walker Crips, IA, Capital Group, Aberdeen Standard Investments, AllianceBernstein, T. Rowe Price, Mourant
Walker Crips
Walker Crips Wealth Management has appointed chartered financial planner James Bonarius from Tilney.
Bonarius was previously a senior paraplanner at Pen-Life Associates and before that was at Aviva Life & Pensions, where he spent more than a decade. Walker Crips said Bonarius will be focusing on business development and growing strong client relations.
IA
The Investment Association (IA) has added Northern Trust Asset Management's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Marie Dzanis to its board of directors.
Dzanis will join the IA's board for a three-year term starting immediately. The EMEA head has been with Northern Trust AM since 2011. Before joining Northern Trust AM nine years ago, Dzanis held executive and leadership positions at iShares/BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Smith Barney.
Capital Group
Capital Group has appointed Nadia Grant as a portfolio manager to its Capital Solutions Group investment team.
Grant joins the global team responsible for research-driven portfolio management of Capital Group's multi-asset solutions and will be based in London. She was previously head of EMEA-based US equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed Justin Simler as head of multi-asset product strategy.
Simler, who will report to global head of product for public markets Emily Smart, will be charged with driving innovation within ASI's multi-asset business to meet client demand. He joins from Investec where he was responsible for leading the transformation of the multi-asset product strategy. Prior to this, Simler spent a decade at Schroders where he served as head of product management for multi-asset and quantitative equities.
AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein (AB) has recruited for two roles in London to boost its responsible investment capabilities. Jodie Tapscott joins as director of strategy, responsible investing, while Amelia Sexton comes onboard as ESG product specialist.
AB said Tapscott and Sexton will drive its responsible investing strategy, positioning, and initiatives to meet a growing client demand. Tapscott joins with more than 15 years of asset management experience, most recently as director, client relations and head of Asia ex Japan at Sustainalytics. Sexton joins with more than eight years of asset management experience, most recently as head of ethical, sustainable and thematic investment at Holden & Partners.
T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price has announced the hire of former diversity officer at Morgan Stanley Raymone Jackson as the firm's new global head of diversity and inclusion (D&I).
T. Rowe said Jackson would be responsible for its global D&I strategy, overseeing its current D&I programmes as well as implementing new strategies to help the company improve the attraction, development, and retention of diverse associates.
Mourant
Mourant has appointed Mike Jones to a leadership role to enhance its regulatory offering.
Jones, who joins the firm in January, is currently a director at the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC). He has decades of experience in the regulatory arena, both in Jersey and further afield, and has represented the JFSC at the highest level.
