AXA unit announces new travel deal

A new travel insurance partnership has been announced by AXA Partners UK & Ireland and Puffin Insurance.

Through the course of this new, long-term partnership, AXA Partners will be underwriting Puffin's travel insurance policies, as well as its add-on cover for winter sports and gadgets.

In announcing the deal, Bob Ewers, head of region at AXA Partners North America, outlined that both companies share a similar value for quality products and that Puffin's dedication to comprehensive offerings mirrored its own plans.

"Like AXA Partners, Puffin is focused on customers' needs, ensuring that its products provide comprehensive cover while also delivering exceptional customer service," he said. "It is this shared ethos that led to our collaboration. More than ever, travellers need to be certain that the cover they have is going to offer the protection that they need. It's extremely pleasing for me to see AXA Partners selected once again as a trusted provider, who can help businesses like Puffin, in continuing to provide security and assurance for customers."

James Clarke, managing director at Puffin Insurance, said he was "extremely excited" by the deal.

"Their reputation and demonstrable track record as a genuinely customer-centric organisation, is one of the key reasons that they were selected by Puffin," he said. "Moreover, this reputation has been reinforced by our experiences throughout the development phase of the partnership.

"AXA Partners' approach of focusing on quality and service fits perfectly with Puffin's aim of providing a robust product at a competitive price, backed up with great customer service. This is an ethos that is perhaps more relevant for customers today than it has ever been."

