Berkshire Hathaway launches D&O liability insurance in UAE

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced that it has finalised proprietary Directors & Officers (D&O) Liability and Professional Indemnity (PI) policy wordings for customers in the UAE and throughout the Middle East.

BHSI's D&O Liability insurance is tailored for the complex and evolving risks facing directors, officers and their companies, the company noted. Additionally, it can be customised to include features that customers need in their D&O policy for particular business needs and exposures.

"Companies in the Middle East are increasingly concerned about management and professional liability exposures particularly in the challenging business environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic," Aisling Malone, head of Executive & Professional Lines, Middle East BHSI, said.

"Our new policy forms enable customers and brokers to secure broad coverage that is backed by excellent financial strength and the deep claims expertise of BHSI," he added.

BHSI will offer both D&O Liability and PI coverage to customers on a direct insurance basis in the Dubai International Financial Centre. It can also offer the policies on a reinsurance basis in other parts of the Middle East.

The policies will cover both publicly listed and private companies. It will also be extended to traditional professions as well as miscellaneous professions and financial institutions.

