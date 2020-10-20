Singapore to offer Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Singapore is now offering Covid-19 insurance to short-term visitors, in case they contract the viral disease during their stay.

The insurance can be bought before or on arrival, and is available for people between the age of three and 70. ChangiAssure offers up to SG$100,000 of hospitalisation cover in the event the insured is infected with Covid-19 while staying in Singapore.

Singapore currently accepts travellers from Brunei, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and vice-versa for essential and business-related travel. Visitors from Australia (excluding Victoria), New Zealand, and Vietnam who have applied for an Air Travel Pass are also permitted for general travel.

The insurance is offered in two tiers. The basic plan provides up to SG$8,000 of coverage for hospitalisation or expenses at a quarantine facility, while the superior plan offers up to SG$100,000 of coverage for the same purpose.

Additionally, it also provides up to SG$100,000 of coverage for accidental hospitalisation expenses unrelated to Covid-19, as well as up to SG$200,000 for death and disability in Singapore. The plan also covers travel inconveniences in Singapore such as loss of baggage and personal effects, travel delays and trip curtailment.

Individuals from ages three to 70 are eligible for the cover.

According to The Business Times, the launch of the policy comes at a time when Singapore relaxed restrictions to allow essential and business travel.

