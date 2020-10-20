Quilter picks Premier Miton to manage two funds

Premier Miton is to manage the Quilter Investors Corporate Bond Fund and Quilter Investors Diversified Bond Fund, as the asset manager becomes a 'Global Partner', Quilter Investors announced.

As a 'Global Partner' the UK asset manager will become part of a selected group appointed by Quilter Investors to offer a diverse range of sub-advised funds across different investment styles, asset classes, sectors and geographies.

As a result of this change and following due diligence, manager Lloyd Harris (pictured) will resume management of the funds following his move to Premier Miton from Merian Global Investors. Harris had previously been the lead manager of the funds during his time at Merian Global Investors.

We have confidence in the team and in the infrastructure of the business to provide quality solutions to help with our portfolio construction"

"We have worked with Lloyd and his team for a number of years and have always been impressed with his portfolio management abilities. We are delighted to welcome him back to manage two mandates and are also excited to work closely with Premier Miton, who have impressed us with their ambition and results to date. We have confidence in the team and in the infrastructure of the business to provide quality solutions to help with our portfolio construction," Stuart Clark, WealthSelect and Quilter Investors portfolio manager, said.

"This partnership, as with all of our Global Partners, allows us to give investors a range of insight and expert portfolio management and help deliver on client objectives," he added.

These sub-advised funds are predominantly used in the Old Mutual Wealth WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service, as well as in Quilter Investors' multi-asset solutions.

"I am really pleased to once again be running these two mandates for Quilter Investors. Over the years we have built a strong working relationship with the Quilter Investors investment team and I am looking forward to working with them again. Uncertainty remains a major feature in the markets, despite the relative calm of the past few months, underlining that careful and thoughtful portfolio management is key to generating good outcomes for clients," Lloyd Harris, head of Fixed Income at Premier Miton, said.

