Jupiter AM opens US office with two new hires

Jupiter Asset Management has opened its first office in the US as part of its expansion within the onshore US institutional market.Three Jupiter employees, including two newly appointed team members, will be based in the office in Denver, Colorado.

Taylor Carrington has been made head of US distribution and managing director, while Tracy Pike has been appointed as head of investment oversight. They will be joined by Joel Ojdana, a US credit research analyst on the fixed income strategy who joined Jupiter in 2018.

Jupiter said it is looking to establish a local US credit research hub in Denver and potentially expand the team based there.

Carrington joins from Allianz Global Investors where he was head of the North America institutional client team. He has over 19 years' experience in asset management and has previously worked at Janus Capital Group.

Jupiter said Carrington will report to managing director of distribution Warren Tonkinson and lead the US onshore distribution of NZS Capital's global growth strategies, following its strategic partnership in late 2019.

Pike joins from Charles Schwab Investment Management, where she was head of sub-advisor oversight.

Before this she was a senior product manager at Janus Capital Group. Pike will report to Jupiter's deputy CIO Katharine Dryer.

Ojdana will be responsible for establishing a local US credit research hub and will continue to report to head of credit research Luca Evangelisti.

"Establishing a local presence is vital to achieving success in this market and ensures our new US clients will receive the highest level of customer service," Tonkinson said.

"The office opening also represents a key milestone in Jupiter's international growth, as we build a truly global, active, asset management firm."

