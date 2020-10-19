Kuwait rejects growing calls to hire expats in public sector
The Kuwaiti Civil Service Commission (CSC) is refusing to appoint expats in the public sector even amid growing calls from municipalities to renew contracts of foreign workers.
According to local media, any governmental request to appoint expatriates in public institutions will be rejected by the CSC.
CSC made this known after the Kuwait Municipality submitted a request to replace the contract of its expatriate employees from the second contract to a contract with a clause on the use of services. "Whenever we receive this type of request, it will be rejected outrightly," the CSC underlined.
Whenever we receive this type of request, it will be rejected outrightly"
The Civil Service Commission also also stated that adviser jobs are not to be given to expats in the public sector, unless there are no Kuwaitis who meet the requirements for the position.
The announcement came after a proposal was presented by MP Adel Al Damkhi, that suggested that the appointing advisers in the public sector, whether it be in salary or contract type, be limited to Kuwaitis.
In addition, he proposed that any job opening should be first advertised in the local newspaper. Then before advertising the jobs in the international newspapers, there needs to be proof that there are no Kuwaiti applicants that can fulfill the job.
Kuwaiti MPs are also calling on the Ministry of Trade to replace expats with Kuwaitis, children of Kuwaiti women or Bidoon (stateless people in Kuwait), after a recent spike in ration smuggling operations.
Last September, Kuwait's Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Dr. Rana Al Fares, announced the termination of 400 expat employees in a number of different sectors of the ministry, after earlier the services of 150 employees were terminated in the first batch, Al Rai Newspaper reported.
Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter