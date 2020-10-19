Kuwait rejects growing calls to hire expats in public sector

The Kuwaiti Civil Service Commission (CSC) is refusing to appoint expats in the public sector even amid growing calls from municipalities to renew contracts of foreign workers.

According to local media, any governmental request to appoint expatriates in public institutions will be rejected by the CSC.

CSC made this known after the Kuwait Municipality submitted a request to replace the contract of its expatriate employees from the second contract to a contract with a clause on the use of services. "Whenever we receive this type of request, it will be rejected outrightly," the CSC underlined.

The Civil Service Commission also also stated that adviser jobs are not to be given to expats in the public sector, unless there are no Kuwaitis who meet the requirements for the position.