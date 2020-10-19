Jersey updates laws to 'carve out' exceptions to the post-Brexit immigration regime

Jersey is proposing laws that will allow the Crown Dependency to create exceptions to the stricter UK post-Brexit immigration regime that has been announced by London.

Under the new rules, the UK will operate a points-based immigration system. This means that to work in the UK, most foreign nationals will need to earn at least £25,600 a year to meet the salary requirements for a Tier 2 Work Visa. Foreigners will also be assessed on their English skills and must have a job offer from an approved employer

As this will impact Jersey's economy, Chief Minister John Le Fondré has tabled a proposition to update the Island's immigration laws in preparation for the new regime and to provide extended powers to the Home Affairs Minister, as the Jersey Evening Post reported.