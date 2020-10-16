Just Group becomes first UK insurance company to launch green bond

Just Group, a specialist UK financial services group, announced yesterday it has become the first company in the UK insurance sector to launch a green bond, raising £250m, to facilitate investment in eligible green assets.

It comes as Just Group says it seeks to "act decisively" in recognition that the UK insurance sector, and financial services industry more broadly, have a crucial role to play in the transition to a more sustainable, lower-carbon economy. This is relevant in both the services and products Just provides, and also in the financial assets the Group manages and invests in.

David Richardson, the group's CEO, commented: "Just has always been a market disruptor with a strong social purpose and so we are delighted to launch this Green Bond - the first of its kind in the UK insurance sector."

"ESG factors have long been a prime consideration in our investment decisions and are reflected in our significant financing of renewable energy such as the Walsey and Hornsea wind projects and other positive social impact investments."

"The launch of the UK's first ever Green Lifetime Mortgage also reflected our innovative approach to adapting products and services to support our customers who are looking for ways to make positive changes to their environmental footprint."

