Incisive Media, publisher of II, scoops three major digital awards

Incisive Media, the publisher of International Investment, has been named AOP b2b digital publisher of the year for the fifth time - an industry record.

The Covent Garden-based publisher also won the award for employer excellence at a live digital ceremony organised by the Association of Online Publishers on Thursday, October 15 and hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor. Incisive was chosen from a heavyweight shortlist that also included News UK.

Incisive has previously won the b2b digital publisher of the year award in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017. It is the sole b2b publisher to rack-up five of these awards.

Citing the employer of the year award, the judges thought that Incisive Media had made impressive progress in their quest to make their company a supportive place to work. A highlight was their achievement in not having a gender pay gap.

It was also a triumphant afternoon for Incisive's market-leading sustainability brand BusinessGreen. Editor-in-chief James Murray was crowned digital editor of the year from a shortlist that also included the editors of Elle, House Beautiful and Digital Spy. Meanwhile, BusinessGreen was highly-commended in the best b2b online brand category.

The judges agreed that Business Green had a very successful year with real movement in their underlying commercials. They were impressed by the brand's focus on their key audience and the ensuing membership growth.

James Murray (pictured) was specifically cited for managing a relaunch that turned a niche publication in to a market-leading brand, a clear mission well delivered, high profile journalism and delivery of innovation around formats.

Incisive Media CEO Jonathon Whiteley said: "This was a triumphant afternoon for Incisive Media. To win digital publisher of the year for a record fifth time demonstrates the consistently innovative and excellent service we deliver for our audiences and customers, which is a tribute to the talent, ingenuity and sheer dedication of the whole team in a year that has been so difficult for the whole sector.

"We're also thrilled to be honoured for our championing of sustainability and diversity. And in James, we're privileged to have one of the most inspirational and insightful editors in the b2b sector. All in all, we're in tremendous shape to succeed in today's challenging and fast-changing publishing environment."

For more information about BusinessGreen, go to www.businessgreen.com.