PLSA appoints non-executive directors to Board

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) Board has appointed Carol Young and Dave Coplin as non-executive directors.

Both will be proposed for appointment for initial three years terms at the PLSA AGM on 3 November 2020. Richard Butcher will also be proposed for reappointment as PLSA Chair, extending his term for a further year until autumn 2021.



Both Carol and Dave have been selected based on their skills in developing strategy and commercial experience. Carol joins as a member NED and will bring with her an in-depth understanding of the issues facing the UK pensions market while Dave is joining as an independent NED and offers experience and insight of digital technology; a vital component in a post-Covid world.



As the PLSA welcomes both Carol and Dave to the PLSA Board it is also saying goodbye to Patrick Heath-Lay (member NED) and John Dembitz (the first Independent NED under the PLSA's new governance arrangements).



Carol Young, Non-Executive Director Board Member, PLSA said: "The PLSA works tirelessly to forge the way for better workplace pension provision for savers, and as the pensions landscape undergoes monumental change, the role of the PLSA is more important today than ever before.



"I am delighted to be appointed as Non-Executive Director on the PLSA Board and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to assist the PLSA in continuing to best serve members' needs."



Dave Coplin, non-executive director of the PLSA said: "I'm extremely pleased to have been appointed to this role and look forward to helping shape the PLSA now and in the future."



"The PLSA plays an important role for its members making sure that their views are heard at the highest levels of government and I am looking forward to continuing the fine work that has been done to date, and thinking through how our relationship with technology might augment and extend what we might make possible in both the short and long term."



Richard Butcher, chair of the PLSA, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Carol and Dave to the PLSA Board. Both Carol and Dave's experiences will further strengthen and professionalise the board in a dynamic and changing environment."



"It is the expertise and dedication of members of the PLSA Board which enables the PLSA to successfully represent the pension schemes that together provide a retirement income to 30 million savers in the UK and invest £1.3 trillion in the UK and abroad."

