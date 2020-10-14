Foster Denovo announces launch of Sustainable Dynamic Portfolios

Foster Denovo, a financial advisory business, today announced that it has launched a new range of FD Dynamic Portfolios, the Sustainable Dynamic Portfolios (SDPs).

The new range of sustainable portfolios has been designed to address the growing needs of socially conscious investors wanting investment choices that do more than provide them with a rate of return.

The notion that a company's motivation should not only be about generating profits, but also take wider sustainable factors into account, is becoming ever more important to investors, who perhaps historically would not have considered this as an option for them. While seeking options that will help their assets grow, managing the risks to this growth from ESG factors is becoming more of a priority.

The SDPs are a natural progression, following the highly successful launch of the firm's Dynamic Portfolios and Clearview platform in 2019.

As with the current Dynamic Portfolios, the new sustainable range will be invested on a discretionary basis and maintain a clear focus on the client's financial path and risk profile, while taking into consideration clear sustainable and ESG criteria.

The portfolios will initially feature a range of actively managed strategies, suitable for a variety of client circumstances, such as their attitude to risk, investment time frame and investment goals.

Partnering with Worthstone, ESG fund research specialists, each portfolio will be continually risk assessed. Both from an investment perspective and from a sustainability perspective, by an investment team headed up by Declan McAndrew, head of Investment Research at Foster Denovo.

Commenting on the launch of the portfolios, Roger Brosch, CEO of Foster Denovo, said: "It is indisputable that the sustainability of investments is a key theme that has emerged across all financial sectors, and financial planning is no exception."

"Clients are becoming increasingly aware of this fact, and it is imperative that we respond to this demand and offer this type of investment service by innovating our proposition to suit client requirements."

