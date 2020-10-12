Bonham Carter steps down from Jupiter board for stewardship role

Edward Bonham Carter is set to step down from the board of Jupiter Fund Management and as the firm's vice chairman next year to take up a role focussing on its stewardship and corporate responsibility activities, it was announced this morning.

Bonham Carter has 35 years of investment management experience, including a stint as CIO and seven years as CEO of Jupiter, having also previously held roles at Schroders and Electra investment trust.

In his role as vice-chairman, which he will relinquish after Jupiter's 2021 AGM, he has primarily focussed on engaging with key stakeholders, including clients and industry bodies.

I feel it is now a good time to step down from the board to enable me to focus on other interests."

In a statement published this morning (12 October), Jupiter confirmed Bonham Carter would now serve as director of stewardship and corporate responsibility, supporting the work of the CIO's office, led by Stephen Pearson, and the governance and sustainability team.

He will assume the chairmanship of both Jupiter's stewardship committee, and its corporate and social responsibility committee with immediate effect.

Bonham Carter will also continue his involvement in meeting with Jupiter's investee companies, as well as contributing to Jupiter's collaborative engagement and policy work.

Jupiter said the new role would allow Bonham Carter "greater flexibility to manage his portfolio of external appointments, whilst enabling Jupiter to benefit from his considerable expertise in responsible investing".

Commenting on the change of role, chair of Jupiter Nichola Pease, said: "Edward has devoted over 25 years of service to Jupiter, leading the company through some of the most important milestones in its history including our IPO in 2010.

"Among his many contributions to Jupiter, he has championed the role of responsible investing and I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from his significant expertise in this area."

Bonham Carter added: "After a transformational period for Jupiter, including a new chairman and executive team, followed by the successful acquisition of Merian Global Investors, I feel it is now a good time to step down from the board to enable me to focus on other interests."

"However, I am pleased to be able to remain involved with Jupiter, working closely with the existing experienced team to provide a strong voice on a subject that understandably continues to grow in importance to our clients."

"At a time of major societal, political and economic change brought about by the covid-19 pandemic, there has never been a better time to demonstrate both the financial benefit and wider value of active asset management. I very much look forward to focusing on this when I take up my new role."

This article was first published by our sister title Investment Week