David Kneeshaw wins Personality of the Year (Industry) at the II Awards 2020
The CEO of RL360, David Kneeshaw, has won the prestigious Personality of the Year (Industry) Award at the 21st International Investment Awards today.
The judges praised Kneeshaw as "a passionate and inspirational leader who is never afraid to speak out when he needs to." It marked a successful awards event for RL360 (and their platform company Ardan International) as they won four awards in total.
Holborn Assets CEO Robert Parker picked up the Personality of the Year (Advisers) Award in what has been a great year for the international advice firm as hey picked up seven awards across the adviser awards with double wins in client service awards and individual categories a highlight.
DeVere Group also excelled winning five awards and Abacus Financial Consultants won three awards in the adviser categories.
Client Service
In the life company and industry categories Canada Life International, Hansard Zurich International, all picked up three awards, with Hansard winning the Excellence in Client Service (Industry) overall award
Other notable winners were Louise Bracken-Smith, of Fairway Group, who won Woman of the Year (Industry). Woman of the Year (Advisers) went to Claire Walker of deVere Group.
And Christopher Mourant, also of Fairway Group, won Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry). Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers) was awarded to Stefan Terry, of Holborn Assets.
Virtual event
The ceremony, which for the first time in its history was virtual, was viewed by thousands of people across the world.
The Isle of Man had plenty to celebrate winning two awards for Best International Financial Centre and International Campaign of the Year for Finance Isle of Man - ‘Isle of Man For Life' campaign
In his welcome note, Christopher Copper-Ind, editor-in-chief of International Investment, said, "We are proud to see these Awards, already the longest-running of their kind, go from strength to strength. The II Awards are a landmark event in the calendar for the industry and for advisers around the world. Given the strangeness of the times, we are doubly grateful to have you joining us today."
And here, then, is the full list of today's winners and highly commended. Many congratulations to everyone.
Best International Pension Plan
Winner - Zurich International
Highly Commended - Fairway Group
Best International Trust Product
Winner - Canada Life - Wealth Preservation Account
Highly Commended - Quilter - Lifestyle Trust
Best International Financial Centre
Winner - Isle of Man
Highly Commended - Jersey Finance
Best International Platform
Winner - Ardan International
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager
Winner - Rathbones
Highly Commended - Tilney
Best ESG Fund - sponsored by RL360
Winner - Nordea Asset Management - Nordea Emerging Stars Bond Fund
Highly Commended - Pictet Asset Management - Pictet's Global Environmental Opportunities (GEO) Product
Best Family Office
Winner - Wimmer Family Office
Highly Commended - MBMG Group Family Office
Best International Savings
Winner - Investors Trust - S&P 500 Index - 15 Year Plan
Highly Commended - Fairway Group's Fairway International Master Trust
and Canada Life - Offshore Savings Account
Best International Portfolio Bond
Winner - Premier Account - Canada Life International.
Excellence in Private Banking
Winner - Standard Bank Offshore Group.
Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)
Winner - DeVere Group
Excellence in Fintech (Industry)
Winner - Hansard
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
Winner - Quilter International
Highly Commended - Fairway Trust Limited
International Campaign of the Year
Winner - Finance Isle of Man - ‘Isle of Man For Life' campaign
Highly Commended - Canada Life International - ‘Let's talk wealth' campaign
Best International Fund Group
Winner - Momentum Global Investment Management
Best International Life Group (UK)
Winner - Canada Life International
Highly Commended - Quilter International
Best Life Group (Non-UK)
Winner - RL360
Highly Commended - Quilter International
Best Protection Plan
Winner - Zurich International Life Limited - Futura
Highly Commended - Canada Life - CanProtect Whole of Life
Best IPMI Provider
Winner - Aetna International
The regional winners for the Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard are:
Aiva - Latin America
Abacus - Middle East
deVere Group - Europe and Australasia
Holborn Assets - Africa and Asia
Partners Wealth Management - UK
Overall winner Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard
Winner - Holborn Assets
Highly Commended - deVere Group
The regional winners in the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice are:
Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East
The Arlo Group - Europe
deVere Acuma - Latin America
Holborn Assets - Africa and Asia
Partners Wealth - UK
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice overall
Winner - Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East
Highly Commended - Partners Wealth
Excellence in Client Service, Industry - regional winners:
RL360 - Lat Am
Hansard - Asia
IQ-EQ - UK and Europe
Standard Bank International Personal Banking - Africa
Zurich International Life - Middle East
Excellence in Client Service (Industry) overall winner:
Winner - Hansard
Highly Commended - RL360
European Fund Selector of the Year award - in conjunction with Sharing Alpha
Winner - Austen Robilliard, Murdoch Asset Management
Highly Commended - Filippo Valvona, Amundi
The Woman of the Year (Advisers)
Winner - Claire Walker, deVere Group
Highly Commended - Michele Carby, Holborn Assets
The Woman of the Year (Industry)
Winner - Louise Bracken-Smith, Fairway Group
Highly Commended - Bahamas Financial Services Board's Tanya McCartney
Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers)
Winner - Stefan Terry, Holborn Assets
Highly Commended - Nathan Prior, Partners Wealth Management
The Personality of the Year (Advisers)
Winner - Robert Parker, Holborn Assets
Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry)
Winner - Christopher Mourant, Fairway Group
Highly Commended - Paris Jordan, Virtuvest
The Personality of the Year (Industry)
Winner - David Kneeshaw, RL360
Highly Commended - Neil Jones, Canada Life