David Kneeshaw wins Personality of the Year (Industry) at the II Awards 2020

The CEO of RL360, David Kneeshaw, has won the prestigious Personality of the Year (Industry) Award at the 21st International Investment Awards today.

The judges praised Kneeshaw as "a passionate and inspirational leader who is never afraid to speak out when he needs to." It marked a successful awards event for RL360 (and their platform company Ardan International) as they won four awards in total.

Holborn Assets CEO Robert Parker picked up the Personality of the Year (Advisers) Award in what has been a great year for the international advice firm as hey picked up seven awards across the adviser awards with double wins in client service awards and individual categories a highlight.

We are proud to see these Awards, already the longest-running of their kind, go from strength to strength. The II Awards are a landmark event in the calendar for the industry and for advisers around the world."

DeVere Group also excelled winning five awards and Abacus Financial Consultants won three awards in the adviser categories.

Client Service

In the life company and industry categories Canada Life International, Hansard Zurich International, all picked up three awards, with Hansard winning the Excellence in Client Service (Industry) overall award

Other notable winners were Louise Bracken-Smith, of Fairway Group, who won Woman of the Year (Industry). Woman of the Year (Advisers) went to Claire Walker of deVere Group.

And Christopher Mourant, also of Fairway Group, won Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry). Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers) was awarded to Stefan Terry, of Holborn Assets.

Virtual event

The ceremony, which for the first time in its history was virtual, was viewed by thousands of people across the world.

The Isle of Man had plenty to celebrate winning two awards for Best International Financial Centre and International Campaign of the Year for Finance Isle of Man - ‘Isle of Man For Life' campaign

In his welcome note, Christopher Copper-Ind, editor-in-chief of International Investment, said, "We are proud to see these Awards, already the longest-running of their kind, go from strength to strength. The II Awards are a landmark event in the calendar for the industry and for advisers around the world. Given the strangeness of the times, we are doubly grateful to have you joining us today."

You can watch today's event here.

And here, then, is the full list of today's winners and highly commended. Many congratulations to everyone.

Best International Pension Plan

Winner - Zurich International

Highly Commended - Fairway Group

Best International Trust Product

Winner - Canada Life - Wealth Preservation Account

Highly Commended - Quilter - Lifestyle Trust





Best International Financial Centre

Winner - Isle of Man

Highly Commended - Jersey Finance





Best International Platform

Winner - Ardan International

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

Winner - Rathbones

Highly Commended - Tilney

Best ESG Fund - sponsored by RL360

Winner - Nordea Asset Management - Nordea Emerging Stars Bond Fund

Highly Commended - Pictet Asset Management - Pictet's Global Environmental Opportunities (GEO) Product

Best Family Office

Winner - Wimmer Family Office

Highly Commended - MBMG Group Family Office

Best International Savings

Winner - Investors Trust - S&P 500 Index - 15 Year Plan

Highly Commended - Fairway Group's Fairway International Master Trust

and Canada Life - Offshore Savings Account

Best International Portfolio Bond

Winner - Premier Account - Canada Life International.

Excellence in Private Banking

Winner - Standard Bank Offshore Group.

Excellence in Fintech (Advisers)

Winner - DeVere Group

Excellence in Fintech (Industry)

Winner - Hansard

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

Winner - Quilter International

Highly Commended - Fairway Trust Limited

International Campaign of the Year

Winner - Finance Isle of Man - ‘Isle of Man For Life' campaign

Highly Commended - Canada Life International - ‘Let's talk wealth' campaign

Best International Fund Group

Winner - Momentum Global Investment Management

Best International Life Group (UK)

Winner - Canada Life International

Highly Commended - Quilter International

Best Life Group (Non-UK)

Winner - RL360

Highly Commended - Quilter International

Best Protection Plan

Winner - Zurich International Life Limited - Futura

Highly Commended - Canada Life - CanProtect Whole of Life

Best IPMI Provider

Winner - Aetna International

The regional winners for the Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard are:

Aiva - Latin America

Abacus - Middle East

deVere Group - Europe and Australasia

Holborn Assets - Africa and Asia

Partners Wealth Management - UK

Overall winner Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard

Winner - Holborn Assets

Highly Commended - deVere Group

The regional winners in the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice are:

Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East

The Arlo Group - Europe

deVere Acuma - Latin America

Holborn Assets - Africa and Asia

Partners Wealth - UK



Excellence in Advisory Best Practice overall

Winner - Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East

Highly Commended - Partners Wealth

Excellence in Client Service, Industry - regional winners:

RL360 - Lat Am

Hansard - Asia

IQ-EQ - UK and Europe

Standard Bank International Personal Banking - Africa

Zurich International Life - Middle East

Excellence in Client Service (Industry) overall winner:

Winner - Hansard

Highly Commended - RL360

European Fund Selector of the Year award - in conjunction with Sharing Alpha

Winner - Austen Robilliard, Murdoch Asset Management

Highly Commended - Filippo Valvona, Amundi

The Woman of the Year (Advisers)

Winner - Claire Walker, deVere Group

Highly Commended - Michele Carby, Holborn Assets

The Woman of the Year (Industry)

Winner - Louise Bracken-Smith, Fairway Group

Highly Commended - Bahamas Financial Services Board's Tanya McCartney

Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers)

Winner - Stefan Terry, Holborn Assets

Highly Commended - Nathan Prior, Partners Wealth Management

The Personality of the Year (Advisers)

Winner - Robert Parker, Holborn Assets

Emerging Talent of the Year (Industry)

Winner - Christopher Mourant, Fairway Group

Highly Commended - Paris Jordan, Virtuvest

The Personality of the Year (Industry)

Winner - David Kneeshaw, RL360

Highly Commended - Neil Jones, Canada Life