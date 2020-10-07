REMINDER: The 21st II Awards take place online tomorrow!

The 21st annual International Investment Awards 2020 take place online tomorrow, Thursday 8 October, at 1500 BST.

The virtual ceremony will be held at 1500 BST on Thursday 8 October, with a repeat showing on this site a few hours later. Make sure that you tune in to find out who has been successful at this year's event.

All shortlisted entrants have been notified individually but as we countdown to the industry's biggest and longest running awards event we'll continue tease you with a few shortlists from our most popular categories.

Today's shortlist is for the fiercely competitive Best International Savings Plan:

Canada Life - Offshore Savings Account

Zurich International Life Limited - International Pension Plan

Investors Trust - Evolution - 15 Year Plan

Investors Trust - S&P 500 Index - 15 Year Plan

RL360 - Regular Savings Plan (RSP)

Fairway Group - Fairway International Master Trust

You can attend the event virtually via our website. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow.





Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter