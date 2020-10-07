FEIFA and IDAD to train advisers in structured products

FEIFA, the Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers, has announced a new partnership with IDAD, a specialist in structured products among other areas.

"It is my personal belief that the plethora of very poor Structured Products in the international marketplace in recent years has led to the underuse of good quality products, which can be valid and valuable elements of client portfolios", FEIFA CEO Paul Stanfield commented.

"One area where we are keen to work with IDAD, is in providing high quality professional development and training sessions for our members, highlighting the risks in such products and the key aspects for advisers to look for and analyse."

"Offering pre-defined outcomes, Structured Products are seen by many advisers as a valuable financial planning tool," IDAD Managing Director Clive Moore said.

"In conjunction with other investments, the clearly defined returns and capital protection from such vehicles can be used to construct investment portfolios that manage risk and provide for asset diversification."

The relationship with FEIFA members will be headed up by Debbie Reynolds re at IDAD.

"Established in 2002, IDAD delivers structured products, managed portfolios and fund solutions around the World", Reynolds explained. "IDAD has a long track record of successful investments that are transparent, easy to understand and most importantly, have delivered excellent returns for investors (averaging over 7% p.a. after charges and commission payments).

"Our regular training and support to FEIFA businesses, both remotely and in person, will cover general investment themes as well as specifically looking at model portfolios and structured products. The international Structured Product sector has seen some poor behaviour over the last 10 years, throughout which IDAD has maintained its high standards of integrity. We are very much looking forward to working with FEIFA again, having been affiliated back in its formative years."

