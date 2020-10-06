People moves: William Blair, Union Bancaire Privée, Maitland, Additiv

William Blair

William Blair Investment Management has announced that Robert Lanphier, partner, has relocated to Zurich. He will serve as a US Growth portfolio specialist, in support of the firm's established European distribution team.

A senior member of its investment team, Lanphier has worked at William Blair for more than 30 years, previously as a portfolio manager at the firm's Chicago headquarters. In this role, he co-founded its US MidCap Growth, US Small-Mid Cap Core and US Small-Mid Cap Growth strategies. H

e was previously part of William Blair's sell-side institutional sales group, having started his career at the Emerson Electric Corporation.

In his new role, Lanphier will work closely with William Blair's European client relations and sales teams to support ongoing engagement with its existing client base, as well as the firm's wider business development activities.

Tom Ross, partner and head of international distribution, said: "The addition of Rob to our established European team reflects our continuing commitment to providing European investors with access to the highest quality talent and investment insights. We believe our clients in Europe will benefit significantly from Rob's unparalleled experience and market knowledge."



Union Bancaire Privée

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has appointed Biola Babawale as an emerging market sovereign debt strategist, effective as of 10 September 2020. Based in London, she will be responsible for sovereign debt research and will work closely with Thomas Christiansen, Head of Sovereign and Frontier debt, to continue developing UBP's Emerging Market Sovereign Debt franchise.

Babawale joins UBP from Vanguard Asset Management, where she spent 8 years holding different roles. Most recently, she worked as a Senior Research Associate in the Fixed Income Group, covering CEEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa) sovereign issuers, with a particular focus on frontier markets.

Commenting on the hire, Denis Girault, Head of Emerging Market Debt at UBP, said: "This new appointment demonstrates UBP's continued commitment to emerging market debt, a strategic asset class for the Bank. Our approach based on fundamental analysis and bottom-up security selection has proven its effectiveness over the years."



Maitland

Maitland, the global corporate services and administration firm, today announces two senior hires: Neil Montgomery as senior manager - Corporate Services Compliance and Alun Josias as head of finance - Corporate and Manco Services.

Montgomery's appointment is a promotion from his previous role as Global Tax Reporting Manager at Maitland. In his new capacity, he will be responsible for the Compliance Function of the Corporate and Manco Services business unit, in addition to being the compliance country lead for the Corporate Services division in South Africa.

Josias will be responsible for the finance function of Maitland's Corporate and Manco Services business unit. The firm's corporate services function has grown rapidly in response to clients' needs, with multi-jurisdictional expertise and the ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and cross border challenges coming to the fore.

Willem Badenhorst, managing director of Maitland Corporate and ManCo Services, said: "In the current climate, it's vital that we grow and adapt our offering to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. We are delighted to make these two senior appointments."



Additiv

Additiv, an SaaS provider to the wealth management industry, today announced that it has appointed Pieter Zylstra, former regional director, digital transformation executive at Orange Business Services (Middle East & Africa). Zylstra joins the Additiv leadership team in a newly created role as head of strategic sales. The role will support additiv's rapid enterprise customer growth and channel management globally.

Commenting on his appointment, Zylstra said, "This is a time of disruption in the financial services industry worldwide, where traditional banks are experiencing a sense of urgency to adopt the cloud-based digital financial services platform that additiv offers. My experience allows me to offer additiv's growing customer base an insight into the opportunity that being truly digital brings. One that I believe only additiv can really offer financial institutions."