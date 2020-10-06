Two days to go until the II Awards 2020

The 21st annual International Investment Awards 2020 take place on Thursday 8 October at 1500 BST.

All shortlisted entrants have been notified individually but as we countdown to the industry's biggest and longest running awards event, across the next week, we'll continue tease you with a few shortlists from our most popular categories.

Today's shortlist is for the hotly-contested Woman of the Year.

This new award for 2020 is one of our final three awards and another which was selected via a combination of judges' comments and, by votes of the readers of International Investment.

From the shortlisted entrants below we will select two winners award with advisers and industry judged separately.

The shortlist for Woman of the Year (new for 2020) is:

• Anne Ollerenshaw, The Spectrum IFA Group

• Paris Jordan, Virtuvest

• Kim Jarvis, Canada Life Limited

• Durreen Shahnaz, Impact Investment Exchange

• Tanya McCartney, Bahamas Financial Services Board

• Aida Feriz, Wimmer Family Office

• Paule Ansoleaga Abascal, Rothschild & Co Asset Management Europe

• Michele Carby, Holborn Assets

• Jackie Evans, Holborn Assets

• Claire Walker, deVere Group

• Louise Bracken-Smith, Fairway Group

The virtual ceremony will be held at 1500 BST on Thursday 8 October, with a repeat showing on this site a few hours later. Make sure that you tune in to find out who has been successful at this year's event.

See you on Thursday.