Vistra Japan acquires accounting firm Routes Business Supports

Vistra, a provider of advisory and administrative support to fund, corporate, capital market and private wealth clients, today announced it has acquired Routes Business Supports, a specialist accounting firm based in Tokyo.

With this transaction, Vistra expands its global footprint and expertise by entering the Japan market to provide support to both international and Japanese clients in achieving their international aspirations.

"With this acquisition Vistra can now provide in-market expertise and services to international clients looking to enter and grow within the Japanese market. Conversely, Routes' clients can now access Vistra's global network of professionals to support their global expansion aspirations," said Jonathon Clifton, regional managing director, Asia-Pacific, Vistra.

"With Japan being the third-largest global economy and a large recipient of foreign direct investment, it was a natural evolution of our growth strategy to enter the Japan market. In addition, Japan has a strong technology sector focus and is consequently a popular destination for tech companies, aligning well with our global expertise in this sector. This acquisition is strategically important for Vistra."

Clifton added: "We are excited about this evolution in our journey," said Takatoshi Takahashi, owner of Routes. "Over the years, our clients have become more sophisticated in their business outlook and have increasingly looked to grow their business within and outside of Japan."

"By becoming a part of Vistra's global network, we can now offer our clients a broader suite of services while continuing to provide them with excellent, tailored client relationship support."

Takatoshi will lead the business as country managing director, Vistra Japan. Routes will be rebranded to Vistra in due course.