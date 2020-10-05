II Awards 2020: Just 4 days to go!

The 21st annual International Investment Awards 2020 takes place in just four days' time on 8 October at 1500 BST.

All shortlisted entrants have been notified individually but as we countdown to the industry's biggest and longest running awards event, across the next week, we will tease you with a few shortlists from our most popular categories.

Today's featured category glimpse is Emerging Talent of the Year. This highly competitive category, voted for by readers of II, celebrates exceptional achiecvement among those aged 40 or younger. Nominees are judged against factors including their proven onboarding of skills and processes resulting in both professional development and improved customer service levels.

The shortlist for Emerging Talent of the Year is:





• Craig Holding, Abacus Financial Consultants

• Christopher Mourant, Fairway Group

• Alessandro Sorvillo, FinecoBank

• Stefan Terry, Holborn Assets

• Nathan Prior, Partners Wealth Management

• Paris Jordan, Virtuvest





The virtual ceremony will be held at 3pm UK time, with a repeat showing on this site following a few hours later. Make sure that you tune in to find out who has been successful at this year's event.

See you on Thursday.