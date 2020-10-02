Amyr Rocha Lima to head CISI Financial Planning Forum Committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has announced the appointment of Amyr Rocha Lima as chairman of the CISI Financial Planning Forum Committee.

The FP Professional Forum encourages CISI's financial planning members to share their ideas and listen to presentations by other practitioners. The Forum provides an opportunity to meet other professionals and engage in open discussions in a confidential setting, as Forums are conducted under the Chatham House rule.

Rocha Lima is a Partner at Holland Hahn & Wills Financial Planning and has been a member of the CISI FP Forum Committee for two years. He will take over the role of Chairman from Martin Ruskin, who is stepping down, in January 2021.

On his appointment, Rocha Lima said: "I am honoured to take on the role of chairing the CISI FP Forum Committee and this is an exciting time in the growth of our profession. I'm looking forward to working alongside my fellow committee members to continue championing the financial planning movement across the country and helping to encourage the next generation's enthusiasm for a career in financial planning."

Jacqueline Lockie, CISI head of financial planning said: "I would like to thank Martin Ruskin, Paradigm Norton Financial Planning, for all his years of support. I'm excited that Amyr will become the new chairman in January 2021. His youth, enthusiasm and love of financial planning shines through everything he does."

The global body has nine professional forums which include the practitioner areas of: Bond, Compliance, Corporate Finance, International Regulation, Financial Technology, IFP (Financial Planning), Operations, Risk and Wealth Management. There are also two Interest Groups: Paraplanner and Training and Competence.

