J. Safra Sarasin launches 'Responsible India' ESG fund

Bank J. Safra Sarasin has launched the JSS Responsible Equity - India Fund, which seeks to capture attractive opportunities in the country's fast-growing economy.

J. Safra Sarasin said the Fund invests in high quality, growth stocks, and is advised by UTI, a leading pioneer in India's asset management industry.

Backed by favourable demographics and sound policy reforms, India's economy is expected to become the third-largest in the world by 2030. In particular, its middle-class consumption, which has been a key pillar of the economy, could account for 40% of global consumption by 2050. This presents vast opportunities for the Fund to tap into.

The Fund employs a rigorous and active bottom-up investment approach, integrated with responsible investment practices that provide additional insights, resulting in a high conviction portfolio of quality companies with return potential.

The JSS Responsible Equity - India fund benefits from UTI's local network and knowledge, as well as the sustainability expertise of J. Safra Sarasin Asset Management, a pioneer in the field with over 30 years of experience.

The fund will be manager by AA-rated portfolio manager Ajay Tyagi from UTI Mutual Fund.

Commenting on the launch, Tyagi said: "Our high quality, high growth strategy in India has been able to deliver alpha consistently over the last decade. Within this portfolio, we have observed that companies that measure up well on the responsible framework have done even better."

"This is precisely why we are excited about the prospects of the JSS Responsible Equity - India fund which will operate at the trisection of quality, growth and responsible investing."