II Awards 2020 - just six days to go!

The 21st annual International Investment Awards 2020 takes place on 8 October at 3pm UK time.

All shortlisted entrants have been notified individually but as we countdown to the industry's biggest and longest running awards event, across the next week, we will tease you with a few shortlists from our most popular categories. Today is the Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning.

The shortlisted entrants for the Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning award are:

• Canada Life International

• Quilter International

• RL360 Trust and Estate Planning

• Fairway Trust Limited

The virtual ceremony will be held at 3pm UK time, with a repeat showing on this site following a few hours later. Make sure that you tune in to find out who has been successful at this year's event.

See you on Thursday.