II Awards 2020 - just one week to go!

The 21st annual International Investment Awards 2020 takes place exactly one week from now at 3pm UK time.

All shortlisted entrants have been notified individually but as we countdown to the industry's biggest and longest running awards event, across the next week, we will tease you with a few shortlists from our most popular categories. Today is the Best International Savings Plan 2020

The shortlisted entrants for the Best International Savings Plan award are:

Canada Life - Offshore Savings Account

Fairway Group - Fairway International Master Trust

Investors Trust - Evolution - 15 Year Plan

Investors Trust - S&P 500 Index - 15 Year Plan

RL360 - Regular Savings Plan (RSP)

Zurich International Life Limited International Pension Plan

The virtual ceremony will be held at 3pm UK time, with a repeat showing on this site following a few hours later. Make sure that you tune in to find out who has been successful at this year's event.