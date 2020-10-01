Aetna Int'l appoints Martyn Swann as SME sales director

Martyn Swann has been appointed Sales Director for SME UK and Europe at Aetna International, the insurer announced this morning.

He will be responsible for driving growth and retention in the SME sector as Aetna International continues to expand into new markets.

Swann joined Aetna International in 2018 and brings 20 years of experience across a range of roles within the UK and international health care markets to his new role. He successfully managed the migration of the Aviva International portfolio when they exited the IPMI market, and has been instrumental in driving product and proposition development into new territories.

Swann reports to Damian Lenihan, executive director for operations and distribution in Europe, who said: "Martyn has been an integral part of the team over the past two years and I'm delighted to welcome him to his new role."

"With so many innovative plans in motion, Martyn's proven track record, experience and skills are just what we need to drive forward our SME proposition in Europe. His appointment cements the strength of our sales leadership support, and positions us well for continued growth in our markets."

Swann will lead an expanded SME team, and start his new role with immediate effect.

