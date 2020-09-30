II Awards' new ESG category draws biggest number of entries

The International Investment Awards take place a week today, on Thursday 8 October, and of the 22 categories, Best ESG Product proved the most popular.

Entrants came in from all over the world, and from all sectors of the industry. Best ESG Product is a new category for 2020, alongside four other new additions, including Best Fintech Innovation, Campaign of the Year and Woman of the Year.

In this age of the green investment, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) values are permeating every sector of the industry, and on every continent. 2019 saw $52bn invested in emerging market green bonds. ESG fund flows have risen 37-fold in just three years.

ESG is fast becoming a permanent and mainstream feature of international finance. II is looking forward to unveiling the winner in this fiercely competitive, and symbolic, award.

