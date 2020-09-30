Amundi expands ESG ETF range with double launch

Amundi has furthered expanded its responsible investment range with the launch of two ESG ETFs offering exposure to global and emerging markets.

The Amundi MSCI Emerging ESG Universal UCITS ETF offers investors exposure to large- and mid-cap securities across 26 emerging markets countries, with ongoing charges of 0.2%.

Tracking the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Universal Select index, the fund does not offer exposure to thermal coal, controversial weapons, tobacco or ESG controversies, and is reweighted to increase its exposure to companies with a "robust and improving ESG."

The Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF rounds off the core Amundi climate ETF range, first launched in June 2020, and offers investors access to an index with a 50% reduction in carbon intensity compare to its parent index, along with activity exclusions, with ongoing charges of 0.25%.

The fund also abides by a 7% year-on-year self-decarbonisation requirement to ensure it remains in line with the 2°C objective.

Fannie Wurtz, head of ETF, indexing and smart beta at Amundi, said: "We are pleased to enhance our range of responsible ETFs, meeting growing demand from investors for sustainable ETFs to implement cost-effective ESG and climate-positive portfolios."

