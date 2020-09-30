HSBC Global AM expands European ETF sales team

HSBC Global Asset Management today announced the appointment of Stefano Caleffi to the newly-created role of head of ETF Sales, Southern Europe.

Based in Milan, Caleffi will be responsible for driving the firm's ETF sales and business development efforts across Italy, Spain and Portugal. He will report to Olga De Tapia, global head of ETF Sales.

Caleffi has over 15 years' experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, he was Head of ETF Business Development Italy, Iberia and Israel at Invesco. Prior to that, he was responsible for Southern Europe distribution at Source. Before joining Source, he worked in the equities division of Credit Suisse First Boston.

Stefano's appointment follows the appointments of Phillip Knueppel as head of ETF Sales for DACH and Marc Hall as head of ETF Sales for Switzerland.

De Tapia commented: "Stefano's appointment is yet another milestone in our plans to grow our ETF business in Europe. His extensive client-facing and ETF industry experience make him the perfect candidate to drive our sales effort in Italy, Spain and Portugal."

