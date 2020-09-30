VIDEO: MBH's Kevin Moree on The Bahamas economic substance
In this video interview below, Kevin A.C. Moree, McKinney Bancroft & Hughes, speaks on how the Commercial Entities (Substance Requirements) Act (CESRA) ensures compliance with international best practice, while at the same time creates opportunities for future growth.
The video is part of a series of videos, interviews and features in the International Investment Bahamas Special Report 2020 which was supported by The Bahamas Financial Services Board.
