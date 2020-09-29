Utmost Int'l appoints Cherie Tan as CEO of Singapore branch and head of sales in Asia

Utmost International has appointed Cherie Tan to its global wealth solutions team, the company announced this morning.

On completion of regulatory requirements and approvals, Tan will be appointed as the CEO of Utmost International's Singapore Branch and head of sales in Asia, the UK-based wealth manager confirmed.

Tan will focus on the high-net-worth Asian market where she will be supporting the development of tailored wealth solutions for this important segment of the market. Utmost International is focused on capturing the wealth trends in Asia and developing solutions to meet the sophisticated requirements of this client group.

Cherie will drive our efforts in the Asian HNW sector."

She brings over 20 years' life assurance and wealth planning experience to Utmost International and has experience working in Singapore and across Asian markets.

She joins from Lombard International where she was responsible for sales and marketing of insurance wealth structuring solutions for HNW clients in the Asian region.

Tan commented "I am pleased to be joining Utmost International at this exciting time. They have the experience, expertise and desire for growth in the high net worth market."

Stephen Atkinson, global head of sales at Utmost Wealth Solutions added, "We are delighted to welcome Cherie to Utmost International as an important member of our global wealth solutions team. Cherie will drive our efforts in the Asian HNW sector. Her appointment demonstrates Utmost International's commitment to the HNW market."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter