Ping An launches its first UCITS umbrella fund in Europe

Ping An Asset Management, the investment arm of Chinese insurer Ping An, has launched its first UCITS umbrella fund, the company has announced.

The Ping An of China Asset Management Fund, together with its four Sub-Funds, are domiciled in Luxembourg. It plans to apply for mutual recognition by Securities and Futures Commission for public offering in Hong Kong.

The Fund's investment strategy builds on Ping An's 20+-year track record of successful investment in China equity and fixed income markets. The Fund uses PAAMC HK's systematic, quantitative and scientific investment methodologies to offer global investors a wide range of investment opportunities in China with flexibility and efficiency.

We are very excited to broaden our offering to include our first UCITS fund, which provides our global clients access to opportunities to invest in China."

Each of the four Sub-Funds managed by PAAMC HK has what Ping An described as "a unique investment objective and strategy." They are:

China A-Shares AI Multi-Factor Fund

China Green Bond Fund

China High-Yield Private Strategy Bond Fund

Emerging Market Income Fund

Hoi Tung, Ping An Group Investment Committee Member and Chairman & CEO of Ping An Overseas Holdings, said, "Leveraging the strength of Ping An's investment expertise in China, this new UCITS vehicle provides global investors the opportunity to invest in China's equity and fixed income markets. We look forward to launching more products and services that meet global investor demands."

Chi Kit Chai, head of capital markets and chief investment officer, said, "Capitalizing on the geographic advantage of Hong Kong, PAAMC HK connects mainland China with the rest of the world. We are committed to help our onshore Chinese clients to invest globally and our global clients to invest in China."

Chi added: "Currently, we are seeing strong growth in demand for Chinese assets, as China can provide both pickup in yields and portfolio diversification. We are very excited to broaden our offering to include our first UCITS fund, which provides our global clients access to opportunities to invest in China."

