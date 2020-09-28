Crispin Odey pleads not guilty to 1998 assault allegation

Odey is accused of groping the then-bank employee at his address in Swan Walk, Chelsea following a meeting.

The court heard that Odey had left the woman briefly before returning in a dressing gown, at which point he "launched himself at her putting his hand up her skirt or dress", according to Prosecutor Aaron McCalister QC.

Odey is said to have "engineered" the situation with "a significant degree of planning", as to ensure the woman went to his home, and having breached trust.

In his defence, Crispin Aylett QC pointed to the "professional and personal" stress Odey faced as a result of the allegations, which were first brought to his attention in 2013, as an argument for the case to be concluded as soon as possible.

The case has been adjourned for a two-day trial set to take place on 17 and 18 February in front of a district judge at a Hendon Magistrates Court.

Of the witnesses expected to give evidence at the trail, four are former bank colleagues of Odey's accuser.

In a statement Odey said: "I am pleased that the magistrates have agreed to hear this historic matter quickly.

"I look forward to having the facts heard and maintain the allegation is untrue."

