People moves: Jersey Finance, Hawksford, Brooks Macdonald, Franklin Templeton, Sanne, Nedbank

Jersey Finance has named Jason Laity as its new chairman from January. He is replacing Gunther Thumann who is stepping down at the end of the year.

Laity has worked in international financial services for more than 30 years, notably as chairman and senior partner of KPMG in the Channel Islands from 2000 until 2019.

Most recently he was head of fintech for Digital Jersey.

Hawksford

Hawksford has made three senior appointments to its global team across, following a period of significant growth. Gavin Wilkins joins as global head of client and intermediary relationships and Ross Rennie joins as manager of corporate services, both based in Hawksford's Jersey office. And Serene Lim joins as associate director in Hawksford's Singapore office.

With over 20 years' experience in the industry, Wilkins has significant international experience gained in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He has extensive knowledge across a range of asset classes, private and regulated investment structures, funds, and international capital markets including the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Aquis and Euronext.



"I am absolutely delighted to join Hawksford's talented and ambitious leadership team. Hawksford is immersed in some of world's most dynamic and exciting markets and I look forward to adding value to our international client base and driving forward the range and depth of services and solutions we can offer to them," said Wilkins.

Ross Rennie joins as a manager in the Jersey Corporate Services team and brings a wealth of commercial transaction experience. Rennie specialises in real estate and boasts extensive experience in structuring and managing the acquisitions and sales of prime residential and commercial property in the UK, Europe and the US as part of clients' global investment strategies.

Bringing over 10 years of corporate, banking and securitisation expertise to Hawksford, Lim joins Hawksford's Singapore office from TMF. She has extensive expertise in capital markets, structured finance as well as trust structuring and succession planning for Singapore BVI and Cayman Trusts.



Brooks Macdonald

Edward Park has been promoted to chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald with effect from 1 October.

He succeeds Brooks Macdonald co-founder Richard Spencer, who will become a senior adviser at the firm. Park has been deputy chief investment officer since 2018.

Park said of his appointment: "I am thrilled to be given this opportunity and to move to the next step of my career. I am proud of the investment process that we have built at Brooks Macdonald, its success in weathering the volatility this year, and our strong investment performance."



Franklin Templeton

Joanna Woods has been appointed as vice-president and portfolio manager within the Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities team. Based in London, Woods reports to Nicholas Hardingham, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, who leads the team.

Woods joins Franklin Templeton from First State Investments (FSI) where she was an Emerging Market Debt Portfolio Manager. A keen ESG advocate, she has extensive knowledge of the Latin American, MENA and Asian markets.

In addition, Carlos Ortiz, vice-president and research analyst, has transitioned to the Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities team. Ortiz was previously a member of the wider Franklin Templeton Fixed Income team having joined the firm in 2015. In his new role, he will be providing additional coverage on select Latin American issuers drawing upon his background in economics and experience in Emerging Markets from previous roles prior to joining Franklin Templeton.

Sanne

Archie Irtizaali, joins Sanne as director, business development, Jersey. In his new role, he will be responsible for the coordination of strategic intermediary relationship initiatives working in collaboration with Sanne's global business development teams.

Joe Conway has joined Sanne as associate director in Real Assets bringing with him over 13 years' experience in the financial services industry.

Dennis Cruz, a qualified accountant with over 12 years' experience in providing fund accounting and financial reporting services for private equity and real estate funds, has joined Sanne as associate director in Private Equity.



Nedbank

Nedbank Private Wealth has announced the appointments of Andrew Corlett and Jeremy Wilson as independent non-executive directors. Corlett has also been appointed as chairman of the board for the company's trust business, Nedgroup Trust. John Harris, who joined the Nedbank Private Wealth board last year as a non-executive director, has also joined the board of Nedgroup Trust.

Corlett is a non-practising English solicitor and Manx advocate and is a past president of the Isle of Man Law Society. He served as chairman and managing director of the legal and professional services group Cains from 1998 to June 2018, during which time the firm received the Queen's Award for Excellence in International Trade.



Wilson recently retired as vice chairman of Barclays Corporate with Barclays Bank. During his 47-year career with Barclays, he worked across its major business units and in Australasia, Vanuatu, the US, Europe and the UK.

