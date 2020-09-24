REMINDER: Voting in the II Awards closes tomorrow, Friday

Voting in five of the International Investment Awards 2020 closes tomorrow, Friday 25, at midnight UK time.

Record numbers of II readers have already cast their votes for the II Awards. With just one day before voting closes, be sure to vote now before the deadline. Voting takes less than a minute.

This year there are five awards for which winners are determined by a mix of a judging panel and votes by II readers. The voting is taking place before next month's virtual ceremony, which will be on 8 October.

To cast your vote in the five awards simply click on the categories linked below, or vist our dedicated voting page:

Shortlisted entries for the other categories will be notified directly ahead of the event on 8 October. Voting closes at midnight BST on Friday 25 September.

