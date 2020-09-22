Nomura expands in LatAm through deal with Swiss AIS FInancial Group

Nomura Asset Management expands its Latin American presence through strategic deal with an independent Swiss investment boutique.

Japanese firm Nomura Asset Management (NAM) has signed an agreement with AIS Financial Group to market NAM's funds targeting Latin American clients from Argentina, Panama and Uruguay willing to invest offshore.

In a statement, Nomura said the deal will allow AIS to promote a number of Nomura's best in class UCITS funds among AIS's wealth management network.

We are starting with Panama, Uruguay and Argentina as AIS is extremely active in all those countries."

The product range includes Nomura's core funds:

Global Dynamic Bond Fund

Global High Conviction Fund

US High Yield

Japan High Conviction

Peter Ball (pictured), head of EMEA Distribution at Nomura Asset Management UK, told International Investment: "We are delighted to appoint AIS. They know the region very well. We operate in LatAm today, but AIS covers offshore investors such as asset managers/wealth managers/family offices i.e. potential clients that we are not currently covering. They will help extend our reach within the region."

"We are starting with Panama, Uruguay and Argentina as AIS is extremely active in all those countries."

"It is not their role to cover the large institutions in the region but to widen our coverage beyond what we cover today," Ball explained.

NAM has a range of UCITS products with extremely strong performance. This is one part of NAM's strategy to widen its global coverage.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter