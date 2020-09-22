People Moves: Churchill Asset Management, BCS GM, 7IM, Edison Group, PIMCO, Franklin Templeton, HSBC GAM

Churchill Asset Management

Churchill Asset Management has hired former Carlyle Group managing director, Christopher Freeze, as a senior managing director and head of Investor Relations in New York.

Before joining Churchill, Freeze spent over nine years at The Carlyle Group where he led a group of professionals focused on all of the firm's key investment strategies, including corporate private equity, global credit, real assets and investment solutions. Prior to that, he worked at Credit Suisse, serving as chief operating officer of the Customized Fund Investment Group, as well as chief compliance officer of the firm's Zurich based FINRA licensed broker/dealer and investment adviser.

BCS GM

BCS Global Markets (BCS GM) has announced the appointment of new global Head of Equities, Alexei Bolshakov.

Bolshakov has more than 13 years of experience working across equity capital markets. He joins BCS GM after nine years with Citigroup, where his most recent role was head of Russia Equities. Prior to Citigroup, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank as director of Equity Sales and Sales Trading, working with international investment funds operating in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

7IM

7IM has hired former Close Brothers managing director for advice Colin Rowe to run its private client business.

Rowe joins following four years at Close, where he was responsible for building the company's midlands hub, as well as driving its national acquisition strategy. In his new role, Rowe will be responsible for overseeing the client-facing advice teams for 7IM, including the private client managers and financial planners. He will also become a member of the executive committee.

Edison Group

Edison Group has made a double hire to its investment companies team with Victoria Chernykh and Richard Sloss joining the firm as investment directors.