People Moves: Churchill Asset Management, BCS GM, 7IM, Edison Group, PIMCO, Franklin Templeton, HSBC GAM
Churchill Asset Management
Churchill Asset Management has hired former Carlyle Group managing director, Christopher Freeze, as a senior managing director and head of Investor Relations in New York.
Before joining Churchill, Freeze spent over nine years at The Carlyle Group where he led a group of professionals focused on all of the firm's key investment strategies, including corporate private equity, global credit, real assets and investment solutions. Prior to that, he worked at Credit Suisse, serving as chief operating officer of the Customized Fund Investment Group, as well as chief compliance officer of the firm's Zurich based FINRA licensed broker/dealer and investment adviser.
BCS GM
BCS Global Markets (BCS GM) has announced the appointment of new global Head of Equities, Alexei Bolshakov.
Bolshakov has more than 13 years of experience working across equity capital markets. He joins BCS GM after nine years with Citigroup, where his most recent role was head of Russia Equities. Prior to Citigroup, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank as director of Equity Sales and Sales Trading, working with international investment funds operating in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.
7IM
7IM has hired former Close Brothers managing director for advice Colin Rowe to run its private client business.
Rowe joins following four years at Close, where he was responsible for building the company's midlands hub, as well as driving its national acquisition strategy. In his new role, Rowe will be responsible for overseeing the client-facing advice teams for 7IM, including the private client managers and financial planners. He will also become a member of the executive committee.
Edison Group
Edison Group has made a double hire to its investment companies team with Victoria Chernykh and Richard Sloss joining the firm as investment directors.
Chernykh joins from Panmure Gordon, where she spent just over three years heading up its investment funds research team, while Sloss, who will be based in Edinburgh, makes the move from Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, where he had been director of UK equity sales for nearly five years.
The research and investor relations consultancy said the additions will help it expand and enhance its investment companies capabilities, broadening the team out to ten analysts.
PIMCO
PIMCO has hired Mathieu Clavel from Sculptor Capital as head of private credit for Europe.
Clavel, who will become managing director and portfolio manager, will be based in London when he joins the US firm in 2021. PIMCO said Clavel will build upon and manage its European special situations business, working closely with the firm's portfolio management team in its traditional, hedge fund and private strategy groups.
Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton has bolstered its emerging market debt opportunities team with the hiring of Joanna Woods from First State and transitioning Carlos Ortiz over from the firm's wider fixed income desk.
Woods joined Franklin Templeton on 7 September as vice president and portfolio manager within the EMD opportunities team after a decade at First State, most recently as portfolio manager within its EMD team. Woods joined First State in 2010 after graduating from the Australian National University, initially becoming portfolio analyst in its fixed income team.
HSBC GAM
HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC GAM) has appointed Rachida Mourahib as its head of fixed income ESG and green research.
Based in Paris and reporting to Tina Radovic, global head of credit research, Mourahib will support all fixed income teams with ESG integration and engagement alongside delivering thematic ESG research. Mourahib joined the firm in 2006 as an ESG analyst and has also worked as both an equity and credit analyst, specialising in pharmaceuticals and local authorities. Prior to this she served as an ESG and corporate governance analyst at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
