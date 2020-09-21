Manulife launches covid-19-related travel insurance in Canada

Manulife Financial Group has unveiled a covid-19-related travel insurance for Canadians who take international and domestic trips.

The policy, slated to roll out in October, will provide emergency medical coverage that includes the coronavirus and related conditions. It will also provide some coverage linked to trip interruptions or cancellations in the event of quarantine, Manulife said in a release.

The Manulife covid-19 Pandemic Travel Plan has a C$5m ($3.8m) non-covid-19 emergency medical coverage limit, and a COVID-19 limit of C$200,000.

This specialised travel insurance is aimed at helping protect what matters most"

It will also cover daily quarantine-related expenses of C$150 per person or C$300 per family for up to 14 days, Manulife said.

Canada has a level 3 advisory, which urges avoidance of non-essential travel, for all countries.

If a level 3 advisory is upgraded to level 4, Manulife said it will pay a combined C$500 per person for return airfare, meals and accommodation.

"The pandemic has had extraordinary impacts on the day-to-day lives of Canadians, and at Manulife, our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities. This specialised travel insurance is aimed at helping protect what matters most," said Alex Lucas, Head of Insurance, Manulife.

In March, when the virus began its global spread and Canada advised against non-essential travel abroad, travel insurance providers stopped selling COVID-19 medical coverage.

Smaller insurers like Medipac Travel Insurance and the Ontario and Quebec plans of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross, began offering medical travel insurance including covid-19 coverage in July 2020. However, neither offers pandemic-related trip interruption coverage.

International travellers returning to Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

