Allianz Global Investors and Aiva announce LatAm distribution partnership

Allianz Global Investors and Aiva Wealth Management are to jointly expand their asset manager reach in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay offshore markets, it was announced today.

Allianz Global Investors, an active investment manager and Aiva, a wealth management solutions company serving Latin America and the Caribbean, will work together to expand their distribution reach in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

"In the 18 months since the inception of AllianzGI's US Non-Resident and Latin American Retail business channel, we have been keenly focused on expanding the scope of our activity and the reach of our capabilities," said Alberto d'Avenia, head of US NRB and LatAm Retail at Allianz Global Investors.

"Now more than ever, we are concentrated on broadening our distribution partners and prioritizing proximity. The partnership with Aiva helps us not only to enhance our local support for three priority markets in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, but also to grow our footprint in additional markets that provide promising opportunities for further expansion."

The distribution agreement will provide local support and services to AllianzGI partners in the Latin American Southern Cone and will allow the firm to fully position its wealth of investment and advisory capabilities to local wealth managers, private bankers, independent broker-dealers, and multi-family offices.

"We are proud to announce the partnership with an Asset Manager that has an outstanding global reputation and investment capabilities. We believe that AllianzGI will add great value to our clients in these uncertain times, providing broad investment solutions that can meet different client objectives."

"From a goal of stable income and growth of capital for more conservative investors, to more thematic strategies such as Climate Change or Artificial Intelligence capabilities, AllianzGI has a time-tested track record across most asset classes", said Santiago Queirolo, managing director of Aiva Funds Distribution.

