Cast your vote today for Emerging Talent of the Year

Voting is still open for the II Awards 2020 in five of the categories, including the perennially competitive Emerging Talent of the Year.

The award seeks to celebrate outstanding achievement in any financial services sector by someone aged 40 or younger.

This year the shortlisted candidates for Emerging Talent are:

Craig Holding, Partner & Senior Financial Consultant at Abacus Financial Consultants

Paris Jordan, founder of Virtuvest

Nathan Prior, Partner & Head of International at Partners Wealth Management

Alessandro Sorvillo, Financial Advisor at FinecoBank

Stefan Terry, Senior Partner at Holborn Assets

Shortlisted entries for the other categories will be notified directly in the coming weeks ahead of the event on 8 October.

Voting closes on midnight BST on Friday 25 September.