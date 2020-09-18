Cast your vote today for Emerging Talent of the Year
Voting is still open for the II Awards 2020 in five of the categories, including the perennially competitive Emerging Talent of the Year.
The award seeks to celebrate outstanding achievement in any financial services sector by someone aged 40 or younger.
This year the shortlisted candidates for Emerging Talent are:
To cast your vote for Emerging Talent of the Year and the other awards simply click on the categories linked below:
- Personality of the Year
- Woman of the Year
- Emerging Talent of the Year
- Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) sponsored by Hansard
- Excellence in Client Service (Industry)
Shortlisted entries for the other categories will be notified directly in the coming weeks ahead of the event on 8 October.
Voting closes on midnight BST on Friday 25 September.
