Former Deutsche Bank Global CFO joins Navana to drive investment programme

Navana Property Group has appointed former Deutsche Bank Global CFO Justin Moore as its new chief financial officer, as the business builds on its recent growth in property and asset management and continues its expansion into the real-estate and investment arenas.

As CFO, Justin will take on Navana's core financial management and oversee the business' bold investment agenda. He'll be responsible for deploying Group capital across the business' real estate portfolio as well as identifying and partnering with organisations that align with Navana's approach and expertise across real estate, technology, retail and commercial property.

This investment programme currently includes partnerships with Mobile Jungle, an online platform selling refurbished mobile phones, and restoration, conservation and stonemasonry company, Stonewest. The Group is also in the final stages of acquiring a significant residential portfolio across Greater London.

Moore will draw on over 30 years of board experience across multinational financial institutions and SMEs, managing large teams in multiple locations and specialising in real estate and technology. As well as his role at Deutsche Bank, Justin has held the position of deputy chief financial officer at Visa Europe and prior to that spent many years working in senior roles at international financial institutions such as RBS and ABN AMRO. He is a qualified Chartered Management Accountant.

Harry Fenner, chief executive officer at Navana Property Group, said: "We are having a positive impact on the way occupiers and residents connect with their places and spaces. Our management business has been growing at pace as more clients see the value that our unique technology and customer-led approach brings to their assets, and our investment portfolio continues to grow. "

"Justin's appointment as CFO reflects our significant progress as a business and a wider Group. He joins us amid a challenging market environment, and his extensive experience and in-depth understanding of financial structures will underpin and enhance the rigour of our operations to provide our clients with the best-in-class financial assurance."

Moore added: "In today's market it is more important than ever for businesses like Navana to achieve strategic diversification that will find traction in the property and tech markets and deliver sustained returns. I'm looking forward to working with the team on achieving just that."

