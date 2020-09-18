People moves: 7IM appoints Adrian Grace as chairman of the board

7IM, the London-based wealth manager, has appointed Adrian Grace as chairman of its board, replacing Ian Owen who steps down from the role after almost 5 years.

The company said Grace brings with him vast industry experience in a career spanning 40 years in financial services and technology companies. Most recently Grace was non-executive director and remuneration committee chair at Virgin Money and, up until his retirement in March this year, was CEO of Aegon UK for almost 10 years.

Before this, Grace held various senior leadership positions at HBOS, Barclays, Sage and GE Capital. As a result, Grace brings significant expertise and knowledge in combining technology and financial service solutions, as well as extensive M&A experience.

Grace also has significant familiarity of the Scottish market, in which 7IM has a substantial presence following its acquisition of TCAM in 2018, having worked and lived in Edinburgh for over 20 years in a variety of roles.

Commenting on the appointment, 7IM CEO, Dean Proctor commented: "I'm hugely excited to welcome Adrian and have someone of his calibre and know-how join the 7IM Board. He brings with him vast industry experience, in particular his track record of bringing together and integrating technology and financial service solutions - something which I believe remains key to 7IM delivering on our vision to provide an unrivalled experience to our customers and clients."

Ian Owen, former chairman of the 7IM Board, said: "I'm delighted to be able to hand over to such an experienced successor. Adrian has my full support and I wish him all the success in the new role. I have enjoyed my term as Chairman immensely and believe that with the leadership of Dean Proctor and Adrian Grace, 7IM has an incredibly bright future."

Adrian Grace, chairman of the 7IM board, commented: "It is a privilege to be joining a firm with such a strong track record of innovation and focus on technology. I look forward to working with Dean and the rest of the board to help continue to drive 7IM forward and in particular, helping to maintain its track record of innovation and customer-orientation."

