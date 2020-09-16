UBS AM launches range of Climate Aware strategies

UBS Asset Management AM has launched a range of investment strategies as part of its 'Climate Aware' framework, following a commitment made at the WEF Annual General Meeting 2020 to broaden sustainable investment solutions from the Swiss private bank.

The strategies included in the range are UBS Climate Aware World Equity Enhanced Indexing, UBS Active Climate Aware Equity (Global), UBS dollar/euro Climate Aware Corporate Bonds, UBS Climate Aware Corporate Bonds Enhanced Indexing and UBS Climate Aware Government Bonds Enhanced Indexing.

The company said the launch of the Climate Aware investment strategies represents the first time UBS AM has launched a cross-asset class suite of products.

By using a consistent methodology and growing the pool of assets invested using this approach, we can drive further positive change on behalf of our clients."

The framework adopted by the asset manager is based on portfolio mitigation which reduces investment exposure to carbon risks, while increasing investment exposure to climate-related innovation and solutions.

Barry Gill, head of investments at UBS AM, said: "Our Climate Aware approach sits at the heart of our sustainable investment proposition and is underpinned by our active stewardship program. This sends a clear message to the companies in which we invest, and allows us the opportunity to engage with these companies to help them move toward a lower-carbon future."

"Further, by using a consistent methodology and growing the pool of assets invested using this approach, we can drive further positive change on behalf of our clients."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter