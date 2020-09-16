HSBC Global AM appoints head of ESG fixed income and green research

HSBC Global Asset Management today announces the appointment of Rachida Mourahib as Head of Fixed Income ESG and Green Research within the Global Credit Research team, effective immediately.

Based in Paris, Mourahib will report to Tina Radovic, global head of credit research, while contributing to the firm's global ESG research efforts headed by Xavier Desmadryl, Global Head of ESG Research.

She will support all fixed income teams on ESG integration and engagement, whilst delivering thematic ESG research and specific studies in relation to fixed income investments, globally. She will also take on responsibilities for the firm's global ESG fixed income and green bond approval committees.

Established in 2002, HSBC Global Asset Management's fixed income platform includes 46 analysts globally, specialised by sector and geography. It is the foundation of the firm's fixed income business, which consists of $150bn of assets across investment grade, high yield and securitised credit, in emerging and developed markets.

Mourahib joined HSBC in 2006 as an ESG Analyst and has subsequently worked as an Equity and Credit Analyst, specialising in pharmaceuticals and local authorities. Prior to this, she was an ESG and Corporate Governance Analyst at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Xavier Baraton, global CIO, Fixed Income, Private Debt & Alternatives said: "Rachida's appointment reinforces our commitment to constantly enhance ESG integration and further support the resilience and performance of clients' portfolios. This role will also support our objective to provide our clients with pioneering solutions to enable them to make sustainable investments, notably in the transition to a lower carbon economy."

Mourahib's appointment follows the successful private investor close of the HSBC Real Economy Green Investment Opportunity GEM Bond Fund in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group.

In addition, earlier this year, a group of major French institutional investors awarded its first Climate Objective Euro Fixed Income mandate to HSBC Global Asset Management France, with the aim to strengthen their action for carbon neutrality by 2050 by aligning their investment strategy with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.