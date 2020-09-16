VIDEO: GSO Legal's Linda Beidler-D'Aguilar on Bahamas family offices

In this video below - conducted by International Investment's Gary Robinson during lockdown in a special series of video interviews that are part of the 2020 Bahamas Special Report - we speak to Linda Beidler-D'Aguilar, Partner, GSO Legal about how the Bahamas family offices industry has adapted and thrived this year.

The video is part of a series of videos, interviews and features in the International Investment Bahamas Special Report 2020 which was supported by The Bahamas Financial Services Board.

